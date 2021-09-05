DAOBet (BET) Price Hits $0.0324 on Major Exchanges

DAOBet (CURRENCY:BET) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. One DAOBet coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0324 or 0.00000063 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, DAOBet has traded up 2.7% against the dollar. DAOBet has a market capitalization of $5.41 million and $1,715.00 worth of DAOBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,742.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $745.24 or 0.01440285 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $315.72 or 0.00610175 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $193.18 or 0.00373351 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001349 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00034955 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002772 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000012 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000132 BTC.

DAOBet Profile

DAOBet (BET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2013. DAOBet’s total supply is 167,270,821 coins. DAOBet’s official Twitter account is @Betacoin . DAOBet’s official website is daobet.org . DAOBet’s official message board is dao.casino/blog

DAOBet Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOBet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAOBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

