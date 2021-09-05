DAOstack (GEN) Price Reaches $0.0862

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. DAOstack has a total market cap of $4.22 million and $365,795.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAOstack coin can now be bought for about $0.0862 or 0.00000167 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DAOstack has traded 24.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DAOstack alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,619.69 or 0.99840309 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.23 or 0.00048795 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00007987 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.90 or 0.00073306 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00008300 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00007495 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0969 or 0.00000187 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001962 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000712 BTC.

About DAOstack

DAOstack is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,029,095 coins. The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DAOstack is daostack.io . DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOstack is an operating system for Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). DAOstack provides customizable tools for collective resource management, decision making, budgeting and incentivisation, which make the development of decentralized apps easier and more intuitive. GEN is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. It's the native token of the DAOstack platform and it's required for all basic operations across the DAOstack ecosystem – such as promoting proposals. GEN will be distributed to contributors of value through the DAOstack framework itself, incentivizing development, promotion and adoption. “

DAOstack Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOstack should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAOstack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DAOstack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAOstack and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.