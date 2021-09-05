DAOventures (DVD) Achieves Market Cap of $1.80 Million

DAOventures (CURRENCY:DVD) traded up 8.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. One DAOventures coin can now be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000399 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DAOventures has a total market cap of $1.80 million and $184,032.00 worth of DAOventures was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DAOventures has traded down 1.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DAOventures Coin Profile

DAOventures is a Proof of Stake coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. DAOventures’ total supply is 15,070,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,756,004 coins. The Reddit community for DAOventures is https://reddit.com/r/DAOVentures . DAOventures’ official Twitter account is @VenturesDao

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOventures is a DeFi robo-advisor and automated money manager platform. It is their mission to make DeFi simpler, accessible & inclusive.The DAOventures native DVG token has several utilities. Working as an incentive mechanism to attract and stake liquidity, the DVG token invites market participation from the DAOventures community ensuring network effect, long term demand and community involvement.DVG holders can benefit from a range of staking incentives that will reward them for their efforts, including pool-specific rewards, reduced transaction fees and community related proposals for improvements.A cross-chain integration, DAOventures will be powered initially by Ethereum and Polkadot with plans to integrate with other blockchain networks in the future.”

DAOventures Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOventures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOventures should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAOventures using one of the exchanges listed above.

