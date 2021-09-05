Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.260-$0.280 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $938 million-$944 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $886.16 million.Datadog also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.050-$0.060 EPS.

DDOG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. initiated coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a buy rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities restated a hold rating on shares of Datadog in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Datadog from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $130.24.

Get Datadog alerts:

Shares of DDOG stock opened at $138.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $119.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.63. Datadog has a 1-year low of $69.73 and a 1-year high of $139.68.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). Datadog had a negative net margin of 7.03% and a negative return on equity of 3.14%. The business had revenue of $233.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Datadog will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Amit Agarwal sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total value of $739,125.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 180,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,817,544.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.27, for a total transaction of $1,384,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,340,555.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,455,428 shares of company stock valued at $185,595,379. Insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

Recommended Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.