Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.050-$0.060 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $246 million-$248 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $226.01 million.Datadog also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.260-$0.280 EPS.

DDOG stock opened at $138.06 on Friday. Datadog has a twelve month low of $69.73 and a twelve month high of $139.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $119.23 and a 200-day moving average of $99.63.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). Datadog had a negative return on equity of 3.14% and a negative net margin of 7.03%. The business had revenue of $233.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Datadog will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DDOG. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Datadog from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Datadog from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Datadog from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on Datadog from $125.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Datadog from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $130.24.

In related news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 1,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.34, for a total transaction of $251,683.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 244,043 shares in the company, valued at $33,272,822.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.27, for a total value of $1,384,050.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 177,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,340,555.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,455,428 shares of company stock worth $185,595,379 in the last quarter. 20.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

