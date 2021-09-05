DDKoin 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $22,173.00 (DDK)

DDKoin (CURRENCY:DDK) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 5th. DDKoin has a market cap of $972,225.15 and $22,173.00 worth of DDKoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DDKoin has traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DDKoin coin can now be bought for about $0.57 or 0.00001133 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.92 or 0.00065630 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000206 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00011338 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00010655 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00009173 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001368 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003528 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001999 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004212 BTC.

DDKoin Coin Profile

DDKoin (DDK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Ed25519 hashing algorithm. DDKoin’s total supply is 45,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,710,000 coins. DDKoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ddkofficial . The official website for DDKoin is ddkoin.com . DDKoin’s official Twitter account is @KoinDd and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DDK is a platform that provides blockchain/fintech solutions that are supported by a growing community of users. The DDKoin objective is to provide the economic opportunity for their community members and continue to innovate and contribute to build blockchain solutions. DDK use DPOS algorithm is because it was a high democratic platform than the other consensus systems, more efficient, more secure and it is cost-effective due to the mining opportunity is depends on the number of votes for the miners from stakeholders. To increase the capacity of the DDK Platform, AEPOS Genesis Block (NEW CORE) with 10 times faster Blockchain capacity has been introduced to the platform. The new core runs a transaction performance of 250 transactions per 10 seconds per block using real-time voting combined with a social system of reputation to achieve the consensus. “

DDKoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DDKoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DDKoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DDKoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

