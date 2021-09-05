DEAPcoin (DEP) Trading Down 3.7% This Week

DEAPcoin (CURRENCY:DEP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 5th. One DEAPcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0085 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DEAPcoin has a market capitalization of $29.61 million and approximately $8.78 million worth of DEAPcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DEAPcoin has traded 3.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About DEAPcoin

DEAPcoin (DEP) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 27th, 2019. DEAPcoin’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,465,688,103 coins. DEAPcoin’s official Twitter account is @PlayMining_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DEAPcoin is dea.sg

According to CryptoCompare, “DEAPCOIN is an Entertainment Company that will create a new economy and culture with entertainment and assets in the digital age based on blockchain technology. A new culture and market created on the basis of “fun”. It aims to change/defy the conventional way of the era where users buy “fun” with the money we earn working. “

Buying and Selling DEAPcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEAPcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEAPcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEAPcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

