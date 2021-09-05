Decentral Games Price Hits $302.88 on Top Exchanges (DG)

Decentral Games (CURRENCY:DG) traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. Decentral Games has a total market cap of $95.31 million and approximately $3.25 million worth of Decentral Games was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Decentral Games has traded 18.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Decentral Games coin can currently be purchased for approximately $302.88 or 0.00596522 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001970 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002546 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.69 or 0.00066356 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.01 or 0.00153639 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 27.9% against the dollar and now trades at $116.17 or 0.00228801 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,987.58 or 0.07853422 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003150 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $50,611.92 or 0.99678594 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $498.52 or 0.00981811 BTC.

Decentral Games Coin Profile

Decentral Games launched on November 26th, 2020. Decentral Games’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 314,679 coins. Decentral Games’ official Twitter account is @decentralgames and its Facebook page is accessible here . Decentral Games’ official website is decentral.games

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

