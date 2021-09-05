Decentralized Asset Trading Platform 1-Day Volume Tops $138.00 (DATP)

Decentralized Asset Trading Platform (CURRENCY:DATP) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 5th. One Decentralized Asset Trading Platform coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Decentralized Asset Trading Platform has a market capitalization of $30,600.67 and approximately $138.00 worth of Decentralized Asset Trading Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Decentralized Asset Trading Platform has traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001934 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002560 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.14 or 0.00065990 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.38 or 0.00153434 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 23.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.33 or 0.00224836 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,934.73 or 0.07605015 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003141 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51,703.72 or 0.99932656 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $502.14 or 0.00970531 BTC.

Decentralized Asset Trading Platform Coin Profile

Decentralized Asset Trading Platform’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,820,620,222 coins. Decentralized Asset Trading Platform’s official Twitter account is @DATP_OFFICIAL and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Decentralized Asset Trading Platform is datp.market . The official message board for Decentralized Asset Trading Platform is medium.com/@official_datp

Decentralized Asset Trading Platform Coin Trading

