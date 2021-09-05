Decentralized Machine Learning Price Tops $0.0018 (DML)

Decentralized Machine Learning (CURRENCY:DML) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 5th. One Decentralized Machine Learning coin can now be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Decentralized Machine Learning has a market cap of $481,413.95 and $2,617.00 worth of Decentralized Machine Learning was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Decentralized Machine Learning has traded 1.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.82 or 0.00061345 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001990 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003373 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00015881 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001991 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.81 or 0.00125014 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $421.75 or 0.00839477 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.86 or 0.00047493 BTC.

About Decentralized Machine Learning

DML is a coin. Decentralized Machine Learning’s total supply is 272,937,007 coins. The official message board for Decentralized Machine Learning is medium.com/@decentralizedml . The official website for Decentralized Machine Learning is decentralizedml.com . The Reddit community for Decentralized Machine Learning is /r/decentralizedML and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Decentralized Machine Learning’s official Twitter account is @DecentralizedML and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DML protocol is a scalable decentralized infrastructure designed to expand the reach to untapped private data and unleash their potential to facilitate machine learning development while providing economic incentives and protecting data privacy. On the DML protocol, the algorithms are run directly on individual devices by utilizing their idle processing power. The DML token is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used to reward the data owners for contributing with their private data and idle processing power. “

Decentralized Machine Learning Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Machine Learning directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentralized Machine Learning should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Decentralized Machine Learning using one of the exchanges listed above.

