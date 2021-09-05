Define (DFA) Price Hits $2.39

Define (CURRENCY:DFA) traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 5th. In the last seven days, Define has traded down 11.7% against the U.S. dollar. Define has a total market cap of $46.69 million and approximately $130.37 million worth of Define was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Define coin can currently be purchased for $2.39 or 0.00004763 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Define alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001994 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002531 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.25 or 0.00066265 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $81.42 or 0.00162233 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $103.86 or 0.00206949 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,940.38 or 0.07851852 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003154 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,172.31 or 0.99976597 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $494.69 or 0.00985744 BTC.

About Define

Define’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,531,250 coins. Define’s official Twitter account is @DeFinePlatform

Define Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Define directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Define should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Define using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Define Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Define and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.