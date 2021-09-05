DeHive Trading Up 7.9% This Week (DHV)

DeHive (CURRENCY:DHV) traded up 20.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. DeHive has a market capitalization of $1.94 million and $368,469.00 worth of DeHive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DeHive has traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DeHive coin can currently be purchased for about $2.30 or 0.00004440 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DeHive alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001934 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002560 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.14 or 0.00065990 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.38 or 0.00153434 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 23.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.33 or 0.00224836 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,934.73 or 0.07605015 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003141 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,703.72 or 0.99932656 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $502.14 or 0.00970531 BTC.

About DeHive

DeHive’s total supply is 2,481,597 coins and its circulating supply is 844,859 coins. DeHive’s official Twitter account is @dehive_finance

DeHive Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeHive directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeHive should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeHive using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeHive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeHive and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.