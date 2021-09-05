DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 124,000 Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) by 1,609.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,000 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $2,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 26,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 109,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 101,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BRX. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.88.

Shares of NYSE BRX opened at $23.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.02. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.58 and a 52-week high of $24.42.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $287.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.20 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 17.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is 58.50%.

In other Brixmor Property Group news, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 7,500 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total transaction of $177,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 335,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,947,765.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Carolyn Carter Singh sold 5,000 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 228,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,490,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,000 shares of company stock worth $820,400. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as real estate investment trust. It owns and operates wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

