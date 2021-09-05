DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Cuts Holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 775 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $2,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Whirlpool in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Whirlpool in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Whirlpool in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Whirlpool in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Whirlpool in the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 455 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.05, for a total value of $98,757.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.26, for a total transaction of $223,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WHR shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.17 price target on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Whirlpool has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.86.

Whirlpool stock opened at $225.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a PE ratio of 7.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.85. Whirlpool Co. has a 1-year low of $164.06 and a 1-year high of $257.68.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $6.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.00 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 36.26%. Whirlpool’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 26.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.19%.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

