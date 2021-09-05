DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $2.12 Million Stock Holdings in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 70.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 19,000 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in NeoGenomics were worth $2,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NEO. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 751.8% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 2,723,474 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $131,353,000 after buying an additional 2,403,756 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in NeoGenomics by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,103,784 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $197,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386,761 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in NeoGenomics by 94.0% in the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,003,216 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $48,385,000 after purchasing an additional 486,125 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in NeoGenomics by 236.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 423,588 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $19,133,000 after purchasing an additional 297,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG lifted its stake in NeoGenomics by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 787,953 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,003,000 after purchasing an additional 239,507 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Bruce K. Crowther sold 20,734 shares of NeoGenomics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.46, for a total value of $859,631.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,469,523.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NEO opened at $51.36 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.11 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 7.28 and a quick ratio of 7.07. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.18 and a 1 year high of $61.57.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NEO. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NeoGenomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.28.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

