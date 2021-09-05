DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $2.15 Million Stock Position in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,926 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $2,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in Abiomed by 0.3% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 18,601 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,806,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in Abiomed in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,729,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Abiomed by 16.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,883 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,951,000 after buying an additional 4,578 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in Abiomed by 142.3% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 8,944 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after buying an additional 5,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in Abiomed by 5.6% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 848 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

ABMD stock opened at $372.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.92, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.31. Abiomed, Inc. has a 12-month low of $242.73 and a 12-month high of $387.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $332.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $315.99.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $252.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.81 million. Abiomed had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 16.35%. Equities analysts anticipate that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Abiomed from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Abiomed from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Abiomed from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abiomed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $345.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Abiomed presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $360.00.

In other Abiomed news, CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 25,000 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.35, for a total value of $8,133,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,989,197.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 24,471 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $8,564,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,637,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,663 shares of company stock worth $20,603,051. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

