DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $2.83 Million Stock Position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,850 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $2,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PFG. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the first quarter valued at $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the first quarter valued at $27,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 58.5% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. lifted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.64.

Shares of NASDAQ PFG opened at $66.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.86. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.03 and a 1 year high of $68.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.17. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is 51.01%.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

