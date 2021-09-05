DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Increases Stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 16.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,740 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $2,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HUBS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in HubSpot by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,494,898 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,587,418,000 after buying an additional 478,088 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in HubSpot by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,945,446 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,337,851,000 after buying an additional 336,350 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in HubSpot by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,581,528 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $718,348,000 after buying an additional 308,893 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in HubSpot by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 510,247 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $231,436,000 after buying an additional 27,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in HubSpot by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 403,046 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $183,068,000 after buying an additional 125,234 shares during the last quarter. 89.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get HubSpot alerts:

Shares of HubSpot stock opened at $704.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $623.18 and a 200 day moving average of $545.31. The firm has a market cap of $33.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -378.54 and a beta of 1.68. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $260.79 and a 1 year high of $715.29.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 7.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.35%. The company had revenue of $310.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.01 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. HubSpot’s quarterly revenue was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

HUBS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $655.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $605.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $625.91.

In other news, Director Ronald S. Gill sold 5,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.80, for a total transaction of $2,977,934.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,170,566.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $610.00, for a total transaction of $366,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,270,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,619 shares of company stock worth $12,485,834 over the last three months. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HubSpot Profile

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS).

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.