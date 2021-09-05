DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Increases Stock Holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 166.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,116 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,192 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $3,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NET. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 94.6% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors own 56.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

In other Cloudflare news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.99, for a total transaction of $1,209,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 42,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,160,465.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total value of $4,680,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,296.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 957,789 shares of company stock valued at $103,324,955 in the last ninety days. 20.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE NET opened at $130.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -289.86 and a beta of 0.04. Cloudflare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.69 and a twelve month high of $131.59. The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $115.81 and a 200 day moving average of $91.50.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $152.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.22 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.61% and a negative net margin of 25.63%. Equities analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Cloudflare from $102.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Cloudflare from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Argus boosted their price target on Cloudflare from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Cowen boosted their price target on Cloudflare from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cloudflare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.13.

Cloudflare Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

Featured Article: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.