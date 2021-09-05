DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Lowers Stock Holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its position in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 684 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $2,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,617,000. Ashford Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,655,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 201,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,167,000 after buying an additional 23,708 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

MOH opened at $274.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.72. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.40 and a 52 week high of $283.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $260.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $248.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.47 by ($0.07). Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 28.54% and a net margin of 2.68%. Equities analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 13.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.19, for a total value of $692,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.16, for a total value of $79,548.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MOH shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $273.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $257.25 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Molina Healthcare from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.25.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

