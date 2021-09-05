DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Reduces Holdings in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its position in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,677 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $2,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BKR. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Baker Hughes by 1,111.1% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Baker Hughes during the first quarter worth $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Baker Hughes during the first quarter worth $40,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Baker Hughes by 56.3% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in Baker Hughes by 3,761.0% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 2,219 shares during the period. 95.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BKR shares. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.66.

In other news, Director Electric Co General sold 53,720,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total transaction of $1,254,900,134.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total value of $234,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 108,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,542,273.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,777,137 shares of company stock worth $1,256,195,992. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Baker Hughes stock opened at $23.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.14 billion, a PE ratio of 121.89 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.69. Baker Hughes has a one year low of $12.13 and a one year high of $26.57.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.03%.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

See Also: How does inflation affect different investments?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.