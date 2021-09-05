DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 1,325 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,325 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Equifax were worth $2,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EFX. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Equifax by 90.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,174,000 after purchasing an additional 24,756 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Equifax by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 405,816 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $78,253,000 after purchasing an additional 30,295 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in Equifax in the 1st quarter worth approximately $270,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Equifax by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 528 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Equifax in the 1st quarter worth approximately $453,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EFX opened at $278.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.90 billion, a PE ratio of 47.90, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Equifax Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.98 and a 1-year high of $279.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $255.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.00.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 29.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. Equifax’s payout ratio is presently 22.38%.

In related news, insider Prasanna Dhore sold 2,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.49, for a total value of $515,237.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EFX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist upped their target price on shares of Equifax from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Equifax from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Equifax from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $265.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Equifax from $259.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Equifax presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.42.

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

