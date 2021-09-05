Delphy Market Capitalization Tops $1.60 Million (DPY)

Delphy (CURRENCY:DPY) traded 84.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. One Delphy coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0257 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular exchanges. Delphy has a market cap of $1.60 million and approximately $3.45 million worth of Delphy was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Delphy has traded 186.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.34 or 0.00064258 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001986 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003313 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00015886 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001987 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63.94 or 0.00127047 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $423.68 or 0.00841835 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.11 or 0.00047898 BTC.

DPY is a coin. Its genesis date was August 30th, 2016. Delphy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,199,848 coins. Delphy’s official Twitter account is @Delphy_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Delphy is delphy.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Delphy is decentralised prediction market platform developed on the Ethereum network. Through the Delphy platform, users share their knowledge and predictions regarding the possibles outcomes of current & future events. At the moment Delphy is only focused on the digital assets markets, but their goal is to progress to different markets such as sports and politics. The DPY token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issue by Delphy, mainly used to buy/sell positions in the possible outcomes of an event. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Delphy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Delphy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Delphy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

