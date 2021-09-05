DeltaChain (DELTA) Market Cap Reaches $272,093.75

DeltaChain (CURRENCY:DELTA) traded up 7.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 5th. Over the last week, DeltaChain has traded down 81.5% against the US dollar. One DeltaChain coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. DeltaChain has a market capitalization of $272,093.75 and $1,704.00 worth of DeltaChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 31.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $272.72 or 0.00542031 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000257 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000078 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001452 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $618.27 or 0.01228790 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004155 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000042 BTC.

DeltaChain Profile

DELTA is a coin. It launched on March 28th, 2021. DeltaChain’s total supply is 7,500,000,000 coins. DeltaChain’s official Twitter account is @deltachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . DeltaChain’s official website is deltachain.tech . The official message board for DeltaChain is medium.com/@deltachain

According to CryptoCompare, “DeltaChain inherits and develops the Ethereum technology platform, with open source P2P, it aims to accelerate all transactions quickly, minimize risk, enhance high security, and does not involve any third parties. “

Buying and Selling DeltaChain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeltaChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeltaChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

