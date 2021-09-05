DePay (DEPAY) Hits Market Capitalization of $3.28 Million

DePay (CURRENCY:DEPAY) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. During the last week, DePay has traded 17.5% higher against the dollar. One DePay coin can currently be purchased for about $1.57 or 0.00003100 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DePay has a total market cap of $3.28 million and approximately $45,347.00 worth of DePay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DePay alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001970 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002546 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.69 or 0.00066356 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.01 or 0.00153639 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 27.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.17 or 0.00228801 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,987.58 or 0.07853422 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003150 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $50,611.92 or 0.99678594 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $498.52 or 0.00981811 BTC.

DePay Profile

DePay’s total supply is 62,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,086,652 coins. The Reddit community for DePay is https://reddit.com/r/DePayFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DePay’s official Twitter account is @DePayFi and its Facebook page is accessible here

DePay Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DePay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DePay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DePay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DePay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DePay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.