Depth Token (DEP) Market Cap Hits $14.15 Million

Depth Token (CURRENCY:DEP) traded up 11.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. One Depth Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0268 or 0.00000052 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Depth Token has a market capitalization of $14.15 million and $156,292.00 worth of Depth Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Depth Token has traded down 19.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Depth Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.11 or 0.00063950 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001931 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003222 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00015854 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001932 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.00 or 0.00123610 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $416.52 or 0.00804399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.42 or 0.00047170 BTC.

About Depth Token

Depth Token (DEP) is a coin. It launched on August 27th, 2019. Depth Token’s total supply is 700,927,440 coins and its circulating supply is 527,671,561 coins. Depth Token’s official Twitter account is @DepthFi

According to CryptoCompare, “DEAPCOIN is an Entertainment Company that will create a new economy and culture with entertainment and assets in the digital age based on blockchain technology. A new culture and market created on the basis of “fun”. It aims to change/defy the conventional way of the era where users buy “fun” with the money we earn working. “

Depth Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Depth Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Depth Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Depth Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Depth Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Depth Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.