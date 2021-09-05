Deri Protocol Price Hits $0.10 on Exchanges (DERI)

Deri Protocol (CURRENCY:DERI) traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 5th. In the last seven days, Deri Protocol has traded down 13.1% against the US dollar. One Deri Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000196 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Deri Protocol has a market capitalization of $4.83 million and approximately $215,425.00 worth of Deri Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001936 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002563 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.13 or 0.00066064 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.92 or 0.00164354 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $116.34 or 0.00225179 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,895.69 or 0.07539960 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003155 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,733.19 or 1.00127712 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $498.87 or 0.00965544 BTC.

About Deri Protocol

Deri Protocol was first traded on February 8th, 2021. Deri Protocol’s total supply is 412,282,436 coins and its circulating supply is 47,638,409 coins. Deri Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeriProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Deri Protocol is a decentralized protocol to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. Deri is a decentralized protocol for users to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. It is the DeFi way to trade derivatives: to hedge, to speculate, to arbitrage, all on-chain. This is achieved by liquidity pools playing the roles of counterparties for users. “

Deri Protocol Coin Trading

