Deri Protocol Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.58 Million (DERI)

Deri Protocol (CURRENCY:DERI) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 5th. One Deri Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0960 or 0.00000191 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Deri Protocol has traded 13.9% lower against the US dollar. Deri Protocol has a total market capitalization of $4.58 million and $271,523.00 worth of Deri Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Deri Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001994 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002531 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.25 or 0.00066265 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.42 or 0.00162233 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $103.86 or 0.00206949 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,940.38 or 0.07851852 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003154 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,172.31 or 0.99976597 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $494.69 or 0.00985744 BTC.

Deri Protocol Coin Profile

Deri Protocol launched on February 8th, 2021. Deri Protocol’s total supply is 412,282,436 coins and its circulating supply is 47,638,409 coins. Deri Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeriProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Deri Protocol is a decentralized protocol to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. Deri is a decentralized protocol for users to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. It is the DeFi way to trade derivatives: to hedge, to speculate, to arbitrage, all on-chain. This is achieved by liquidity pools playing the roles of counterparties for users. “

Deri Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deri Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Deri Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Deri Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Deri Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Deri Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.