Dero (DERO) Market Cap Hits $142.66 Million

Dero (CURRENCY:DERO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 5th. One Dero coin can currently be bought for $13.26 or 0.00026363 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Dero has traded down 4% against the dollar. Dero has a total market capitalization of $142.66 million and $548,198.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,281.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,924.03 or 0.07804200 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $225.14 or 0.00447770 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $733.28 or 0.01458371 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.68 or 0.00144552 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $321.17 or 0.00638760 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $317.14 or 0.00630731 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $192.36 or 0.00382560 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00005949 BTC.

Dero Coin Profile

Dero (CRYPTO:DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,762,419 coins. Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dero’s official website is dero.io . The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io . The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Dero

