Desire Market Capitalization Hits $46,474.06 (DSR)

Desire (CURRENCY:DSR) traded 29.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 5th. One Desire coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Desire has traded 33.8% higher against the dollar. Desire has a total market cap of $46,474.06 and approximately $1,397.00 worth of Desire was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,315.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,917.37 or 0.07785679 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $226.82 or 0.00450793 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $730.26 or 0.01451374 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $72.13 or 0.00143350 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $327.92 or 0.00651730 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $308.87 or 0.00613878 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $195.28 or 0.00388118 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00005931 BTC.

Desire Profile

Desire is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Desire’s total supply is 10,869,488 coins and its circulating supply is 10,269,488 coins. The Reddit community for Desire is /r/desireCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Desire is www.desire-crypto.com . Desire’s official Twitter account is @DesireCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Desire is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Neoscrypt algorithm. It features a second layer of masternodes that process private and instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

