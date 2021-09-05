Deutsche eMark (DEM) Price Hits $0.0036 on Top Exchanges

Deutsche eMark (CURRENCY:DEM) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. Deutsche eMark has a total market cap of $193,841.87 and $254.00 worth of Deutsche eMark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Deutsche eMark coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Deutsche eMark has traded 8.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Deutsche eMark alerts:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000159 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000021 BTC.

StrongHands (SHND) traded 69.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded 37.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000014 BTC.

PayCoin (XPY) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Version (V) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Deutsche eMark Profile

DEM is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Deutsche eMark’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,653,541 coins. Deutsche eMark’s official website is deutsche-emark.de . Deutsche eMark’s official Twitter account is @Deutsche_eMark and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Deutsche eMark is an open source peer-to-peer digital Internet currency. Deutsche eMark stands for fast and secure payments to anyone around the world who has an eMark Wallet. Therefore no banks are required and the fees are low and simple to understand. “

Buying and Selling Deutsche eMark

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deutsche eMark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Deutsche eMark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Deutsche eMark using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Deutsche eMark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Deutsche eMark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.