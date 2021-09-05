DeXe Price Reaches $15.28 on Exchanges (DEXE)

DeXe (CURRENCY:DEXE) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. One DeXe coin can currently be purchased for $15.28 or 0.00029627 BTC on major exchanges. DeXe has a market capitalization of $52.10 million and approximately $19.79 million worth of DeXe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DeXe has traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.16 or 0.00064269 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001938 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003246 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00015535 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001938 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.59 or 0.00121324 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $412.51 or 0.00799592 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.22 or 0.00046947 BTC.

About DeXe

DeXe (CRYPTO:DEXE) is a coin. DeXe’s total supply is 96,504,599 coins and its circulating supply is 3,408,969 coins. The official website for DeXe is dexe.network . DeXe’s official Twitter account is @DexeNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . DeXe’s official message board is medium.com/@dexe.network

According to CryptoCompare, “DeXe is designed to enable the open and permissionless system. Following protocol rules and contributing resources facilitates consensus between participants. The token has two vital functions: Automatic buyback and distribution among insurance vault, farming rewards among token holders and burning of tokens for a % of traders’ rewards.Participation in DeXe DAO. It is not required to be a DEXE token holder to participate in DeXe.network and benefit from several of its social trading functions. Moreover, DeXe is uploading DEXE smart contract into the open-source community which is free speech and is the fundamental tenants of its Memorandum. However, in order to be able to fully participate in the community, receive the voting right, contribute through proposals and benefit from the incentives inside the network, basically, to become the member of DAO, users are required to acquire DEXE.”

DeXe Coin Trading

