DFI.Money (YFII) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $63.63 Million

DFI.Money (CURRENCY:YFII) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. Over the last seven days, DFI.Money has traded up 35.1% against the dollar. One DFI.Money coin can currently be bought for $5,686.35 or 0.11012439 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DFI.Money has a market cap of $219.47 million and approximately $63.63 million worth of DFI.Money was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.10 or 0.00064103 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001936 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003265 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00015464 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001938 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $64.23 or 0.00124395 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $420.48 or 0.00814323 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.36 or 0.00047170 BTC.

DFI.Money Coin Profile

DFI.Money is a coin. It was first traded on July 26th, 2020. DFI.Money’s total supply is 39,375 coins and its circulating supply is 38,596 coins. DFI.Money’s official Twitter account is @FinanceYfii . DFI.Money’s official website is dfi.money/#

According to CryptoCompare, “DFI.Money (YFII) is a Decentralized Finance (DeFi) platform which aims to build products on aggregated liquidity provision, leveraged trading, automated marketing making, and more. DFI.Money (YFII) is a fork of yearn.finance (YFI), after yEarn Improvement Proposal #8 (YIP-8) which proposed to prolong the minting of the platform utility token YFI by another 2 months and with a weekly-halving emission curve was rejected. The YFII token is the native utility token of the DFI.Money platform. Users can earn it by contributing liquidity to DFI.Money's aggregated liquidity pool, and use the token for platform governance. DFI.Money currently provides a profit optimizing service for lending providers, moving providers' funds between lending protocols such as Aave, and Compound autonomously for highest return. Future strategies are being developed in its vaults section. “

DFI.Money Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DFI.Money directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DFI.Money should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DFI.Money using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

