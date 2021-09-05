DFSocial Gaming (DFSOCIAL) Trading 23.1% Lower Over Last Week

DFSocial Gaming (CURRENCY:DFSOCIAL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 5th. DFSocial Gaming has a total market cap of $1.71 million and $56,286.00 worth of DFSocial Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DFSocial Gaming coin can currently be purchased for about $228.23 or 0.00441535 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, DFSocial Gaming has traded 23.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001935 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002497 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.15 or 0.00066067 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $80.39 or 0.00155530 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.23 or 0.00219064 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,018.64 or 0.07774639 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003127 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,690.39 or 1.00002508 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $503.25 or 0.00973611 BTC.

DFSocial Gaming Coin Profile

DFSocial Gaming’s launch date was December 12th, 2020. DFSocial Gaming’s total supply is 21,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500 coins. DFSocial Gaming’s official Twitter account is @DFSocial_Gaming

According to CryptoCompare, “DFSocial Team's mission is to develop a value-added token and community-centred product. DFSocial Gaming aims to bring together the services of decentralized finance protocols (staking and farming) and gaming. The long-term vision is a gaming platform with a mobile app, so holders can earn gaming rewards. “

Buying and Selling DFSocial Gaming

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DFSocial Gaming directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DFSocial Gaming should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DFSocial Gaming using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

