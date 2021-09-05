DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) will post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for DHT’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.14). DHT reported earnings per share of $0.33 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 136.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DHT will report full-year earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.04). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.70. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover DHT.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of DHT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 price objective on shares of DHT in a research note on Sunday, August 15th. HC Wainwright raised shares of DHT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of DHT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHT. FMR LLC raised its holdings in DHT by 31.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,212,077 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $144,156,000 after purchasing an additional 5,259,038 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in DHT during the first quarter worth approximately $13,978,000. Impala Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in DHT during the second quarter worth approximately $11,978,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in DHT by 551.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,725,642 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in DHT by 672.1% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,381,305 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202,404 shares in the last quarter. 55.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DHT opened at $5.83 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. DHT has a 52-week low of $4.52 and a 52-week high of $6.84. The company has a market cap of $995.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88 and a beta of -0.23.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. DHT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.60%.

DHT Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of a fleet of crude oil tankers. It operates through its integrated management companies in Monaco, Singapore, and Oslo, Norway. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

