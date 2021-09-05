DIA (DIA) Price Tops $2.26 on Top Exchanges

DIA (CURRENCY:DIA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 5th. DIA has a total market capitalization of $93.53 million and $17.49 million worth of DIA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DIA has traded 12.1% higher against the dollar. One DIA coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.26 or 0.00004488 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.82 or 0.00061284 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001988 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003353 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00015837 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001988 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63.37 or 0.00125998 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $420.14 or 0.00835307 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.89 or 0.00047497 BTC.

DIA Profile

DIA (CRYPTO:DIA) is a coin. Its launch date was November 27th, 2019. DIA’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,430,434 coins. The Reddit community for DIA is https://reddit.com/r/DIAdata and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DIA’s official Twitter account is @DIAdata_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DIA is medium.com/dia-insights . DIA’s official website is diadata.org

According to CryptoCompare, “DIA (Decentralized Information Asset) is an ecosystem for open financial data in a financial smart contract ecosystem. The target of DIA is to bring together data analysts, data providers, and data users. In general, DIA provides a reliable and verifiable bridge between off-chain data from various sources and on-chain smart contracts that can be used to build a variety of financial dApps. August 2020, End of Bonding Curve info:The buy interface at https://buy.diadata.org will be switched off and no longer be accessible.The listing on Gnosis Protocol will remain active. Note that DIA can not guarantee liquidity on Gnosis Protocol.The same goes for the community driven listing on Uniswap — liquidity on Uniswap will not be guaranteed by DIA.All non-sold tokens will be burned. “

DIA Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DIA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DIA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

