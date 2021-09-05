Diamond (DMD) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $21,310.00

Diamond (CURRENCY:DMD) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. Over the last week, Diamond has traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar. One Diamond coin can now be bought for about $3.12 or 0.00006023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Diamond has a total market capitalization of $11.32 million and $21,310.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002310 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded up 173.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000014 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000065 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.11 or 0.00056164 BTC.

Diamond Profile

Diamond is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,626,488 coins. The official website for Diamond is bit.diamonds . Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Buying and Selling Diamond

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Diamond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

