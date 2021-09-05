DIGG (DIGG) Price Up 3% Over Last 7 Days

DIGG (CURRENCY:DIGG) traded up 8.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 5th. One DIGG coin can now be purchased for approximately $51,587.03 or 0.99699854 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DIGG has a market capitalization of $29.17 million and approximately $371,827.00 worth of DIGG was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DIGG has traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001933 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.83 or 0.00065380 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.08 or 0.00162501 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.40 or 0.00221096 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,933.84 or 0.07602744 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003149 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,743.23 or 1.00001727 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $498.91 or 0.00964224 BTC.

About DIGG

DIGG launched on January 22nd, 2021. DIGG’s total supply is 6,613 coins and its circulating supply is 566 coins. DIGG’s official Twitter account is @BadgerDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DIGG (DIGG) is an elastic BTC-pegged token governed by the Badger DAO. “

DIGG Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIGG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DIGG should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DIGG using one of the exchanges listed above.

