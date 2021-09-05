DIGG Trading Up 3% Over Last 7 Days (DIGG)

DIGG (CURRENCY:DIGG) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 5th. DIGG has a market capitalization of $29.17 million and $371,827.00 worth of DIGG was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DIGG coin can currently be purchased for approximately $51,587.03 or 0.99699854 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DIGG has traded 3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001933 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.83 or 0.00065380 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.08 or 0.00162501 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $114.40 or 0.00221096 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,933.84 or 0.07602744 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003149 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51,743.23 or 1.00001727 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $498.91 or 0.00964224 BTC.

About DIGG

DIGG’s launch date was January 22nd, 2021. DIGG’s total supply is 6,613 coins and its circulating supply is 566 coins. DIGG’s official Twitter account is @BadgerDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DIGG (DIGG) is an elastic BTC-pegged token governed by the Badger DAO. “

Buying and Selling DIGG

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIGG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DIGG should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DIGG using one of the exchanges listed above.

