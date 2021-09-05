Digital Insurance Token Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $15.00 (DIT)

Digital Insurance Token (CURRENCY:DIT) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. Digital Insurance Token has a total market capitalization of $1.09 million and $15.00 worth of Digital Insurance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Digital Insurance Token has traded 15.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Digital Insurance Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0049 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $313.79 or 0.00606379 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001579 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000739 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000150 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000354 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token Profile

Digital Insurance Token (CRYPTO:DIT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 4th, 2017. Digital Insurance Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 224,644,536 coins. The official website for Digital Insurance Token is inmediate.io . Digital Insurance Token’s official Twitter account is @dit_coin . The official message board for Digital Insurance Token is medium.com/@inmediatesg . The Reddit community for Digital Insurance Token is /r/inmediate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ditcoin Project is not just another crypto project in the crypto-sphere, it's an ERC20 token whose goal is not to re-invent the wheel, Rather bringing some building stones to foster cryptocurrency adoption globally. Our philosophy lies in 2 Major angles; Firstly educating the masses, and secondly pioneering multiple channels for adoption. Thus our Mission to Promote CryptoCurrency through community and assets building. “

