DigitalNote (XDN) Price Tops $0.0010

DigitalNote (CURRENCY:XDN) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. One DigitalNote coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DigitalNote has a market capitalization of $8.17 million and $646.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DigitalNote has traded down 47.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $315.50 or 0.00610895 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001600 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000150 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DigitalNote Profile

DigitalNote is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 8,056,519,136 coins and its circulating supply is 7,915,376,643 coins. The official website for DigitalNote is www.digitalnote.biz . The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DigitalNote is a decentralized Proof-of-Work (bmw512)/Proof-of-Stake(echo512) hybrid blockchain with near-instant untraceable transactions and encrypted messaging features at its core. The network is resistant to 51% attacks via its VRX v3.0 technology and it is mobile-ready with lightweight wallet functionality. A masternode network enhances untraceability and provides an incentive for users to secure the network, whilst enabling instant private transactions and P2P messaging that are impossible to trace or censor. Miners and stakers are encouraged to participate via network fee payouts, resulting in consistent block generation and ensuring a lightning-fast network overall. DigitalNote was originally released as “duckNote” by an anonymous individual or group of individuals under the pseudonym “dNote” in 2014. Over the years more advancements were added to the protocol, with each major upgrade rebranding the name of the protocol (first “DarkNote” and then ultimately “DigitalNote”). Much like Bitcoin's “Satoshi Nakamoto”, the original founder(s) vanished in 2017 leaving the open-source code to be progressed by a community team who have since continued development. “

DigitalNote Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalNote directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalNote should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigitalNote using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

