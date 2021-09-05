Digitex Reaches Market Cap of $3.05 Million (DGTX)

Digitex (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. Digitex has a market capitalization of $3.05 million and approximately $2.24 million worth of Digitex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digitex coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Digitex has traded down 8.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.56 or 0.00064764 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001988 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003340 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00015800 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001989 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63.55 or 0.00126396 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $422.29 or 0.00839862 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.04 or 0.00047808 BTC.

Digitex (CRYPTO:DGTX) is a coin. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. Digitex’s total supply is 1,590,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 coins. Digitex’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digitex using one of the exchanges listed above.

