Digitex Token (DGTX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.92 Million

Digitex Token (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 5th. One Digitex Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0064 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Digitex Token has a market capitalization of $5.92 million and $5.13 million worth of Digitex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Digitex Token has traded 14.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.68 or 0.00061217 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001995 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003398 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.03 or 0.00016021 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001996 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.84 or 0.00123413 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $422.44 or 0.00843027 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.81 or 0.00047510 BTC.

Digitex Token (CRYPTO:DGTX) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Digitex Token’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 coins. The official message board for Digitex Token is digitexfutures.com/news . Digitex Token’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures . The official website for Digitex Token is digitexcity.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitex Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digitex Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

