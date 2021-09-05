Diligence (IRA) Trading Up 167.6% Over Last Week

Diligence (CURRENCY:IRA) traded 98.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 5th. One Diligence coin can now be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Diligence has a market cap of $23,643.93 and $4.00 worth of Diligence was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Diligence has traded 167.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00005754 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003431 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00007276 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000028 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000160 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002301 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Martkist (MARTK) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Diligence Coin Profile

Diligence is a coin. Diligence’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins. Diligence’s official Twitter account is @iradiligence and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Diligence is ira-africa.com

Diligence Coin Trading



