DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) Shares Bought by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 309,384 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,095 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of DISH Network worth $12,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in DISH Network during the second quarter worth $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DISH Network in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of DISH Network by 14.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of DISH Network by 174.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of DISH Network by 798.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.47% of the company’s stock.

DISH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of DISH Network in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.50 target price for the company. HSBC upgraded shares of DISH Network from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of DISH Network from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of DISH Network in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.46.

Shares of DISH stock opened at $45.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $23.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.55. DISH Network Co. has a 1-year low of $24.51 and a 1-year high of $47.05.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. DISH Network had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 18.64%. DISH Network’s revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DISH Network Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DISH Network

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles W.

