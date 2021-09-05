DMM: Governance (DMG) Price Reaches $0.0516 on Major Exchanges

DMM: Governance (CURRENCY:DMG) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 5th. One DMM: Governance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0516 or 0.00000103 BTC on major exchanges. DMM: Governance has a market capitalization of $2.59 million and approximately $541,611.00 worth of DMM: Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DMM: Governance has traded down 6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DMM: Governance Profile

DMM: Governance (DMG) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2020. DMM: Governance’s total supply is 249,511,173 coins and its circulating supply is 50,171,667 coins. DMM: Governance’s official Twitter account is @DMMDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DMM: Governance allows users to earn 6.25% on ETH, DAI, and USDC with DeFi Money Market (DMM) all backed by real-world income-generating assets viewable on-chain. “

Buying and Selling DMM: Governance

