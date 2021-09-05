DMM: Governance One Day Volume Hits $416,414.00 (DMG)

DMM: Governance (CURRENCY:DMG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 5th. In the last week, DMM: Governance has traded up 2.2% against the dollar. One DMM: Governance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0516 or 0.00000100 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DMM: Governance has a total market cap of $2.59 million and approximately $416,414.00 worth of DMM: Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.22 or 0.00064281 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001935 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003250 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00015588 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001935 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.38 or 0.00126488 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $412.24 or 0.00797572 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.16 or 0.00046747 BTC.

DMM: Governance Coin Profile

DMM: Governance is a coin. It launched on May 18th, 2020. DMM: Governance’s total supply is 249,511,173 coins and its circulating supply is 50,171,667 coins. DMM: Governance’s official Twitter account is @DMMDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DMM: Governance allows users to earn 6.25% on ETH, DAI, and USDC with DeFi Money Market (DMM) all backed by real-world income-generating assets viewable on-chain. “

DMM: Governance Coin Trading

