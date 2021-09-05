DMScript (DMST) Price Hits $0.0056

DMScript (CURRENCY:DMST) traded down 10.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 5th. One DMScript coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0056 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DMScript has traded 9% lower against the US dollar. DMScript has a total market cap of $558,903.47 and approximately $2,245.00 worth of DMScript was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001936 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002563 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.13 or 0.00066064 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.92 or 0.00164354 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 23.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.34 or 0.00225179 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,895.69 or 0.07539960 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003155 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,733.19 or 1.00127712 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $498.87 or 0.00965544 BTC.

DMScript’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. DMScript’s official Twitter account is @DMScript and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DMScript is dmscript.com

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMScript directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DMScript should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DMScript using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

