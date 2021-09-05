Dock (DOCK) Price Reaches $0.11 on Major Exchanges

Dock (CURRENCY:DOCK) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. Dock has a total market capitalization of $76.39 million and approximately $11.85 million worth of Dock was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Dock has traded 3.6% higher against the dollar. One Dock coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000214 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Solana (SOL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.80 or 0.00278192 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.69 or 0.00063237 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001934 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003251 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00015583 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001934 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.95 or 0.00123717 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $415.34 or 0.00803537 BTC.

Dock Profile

Dock is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on January 17th, 2018. Dock’s total supply is 854,858,463 coins and its circulating supply is 690,645,623 coins. Dock’s official Twitter account is @dock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dock’s official website is dock.io . The official message board for Dock is blog.dock.io . The Reddit community for Dock is /r/dockio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dock.io is an Ethereum-based data exchange. DOCK is an ERC20 utility token that powers the Dock.io ecosystem. Dock is open and permissionless across their technology, network and governance. By enabling any organization or developer to issue via Dock, they aim to work together across markets and industries. The Dock utility token (DOCK) plays a key role in aligning incentives across all of the Dock network’s participants including issuers, validators, token holders, and the Dock Association, and ensures collaboration and growth. “

Dock Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dock should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

