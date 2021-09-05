Doctors Coin Hits Market Capitalization of $228.39 Million (DRS)

Doctors Coin (CURRENCY:DRS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 5th. One Doctors Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.99 or 0.00001979 BTC on major exchanges. Doctors Coin has a market cap of $228.39 million and approximately $5.48 million worth of Doctors Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Doctors Coin has traded 14.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.31 or 0.00058338 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 47.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000642 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000064 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Doctors Coin Coin Profile

Doctors Coin (CRYPTO:DRS) is a PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2016. Doctors Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 229,741,603 coins. Doctors Coin’s official website is drscoin.net . Doctors Coin’s official message board is t.me/beautypaycoin . Doctors Coin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalRupees

According to CryptoCompare, “Digital Ruppes is an anonymous Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that uses the Scrypt algorithm. The first five blocks of the DRS blockchain were premined to destributed in the ICO, during which 490 (99% of the premined supply) could be exchanged for bitcoin. “

